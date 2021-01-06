Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Financial Analysis

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.75 -$5.89 million N/A N/A ICC $59.53 million 0.79 $4.29 million N/A N/A

ICC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88% ICC 5.10% 4.22% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kingsway Financial Services and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ICC beats Kingsway Financial Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

