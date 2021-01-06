Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

