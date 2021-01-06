KeyCorp Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $180.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.35.

SWKS opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,794 shares of company stock worth $8,347,266 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

