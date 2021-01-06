KeyCorp Comments on Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NX. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $741.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 22,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $499,406.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $125,180.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 419,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

