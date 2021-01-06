KeyCorp Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.97) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

ABNB opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

