Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $33.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 200,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,809. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,105,000 after buying an additional 4,050,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,320,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,315,000 after buying an additional 585,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after buying an additional 511,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

