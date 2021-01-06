Ken Hannah Sells 7,500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,381.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CAL opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $569.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.40. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Caleres by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

