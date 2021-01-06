Keh Shew Lu Sells 57,476 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96.

Shares of DIOD opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

