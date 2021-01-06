Keh Shew Lu Sells 57,476 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.
- On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.
- On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96.
Shares of DIOD opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.
DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.