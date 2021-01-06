Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) shares rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 1,977,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,128,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN)
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
