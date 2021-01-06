KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KAR. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

