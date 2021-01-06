Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) Shares Down 1.3%

Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.48). Approximately 230,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 260,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.92. The stock has a market cap of £399.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41.

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

