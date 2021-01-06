Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading 14.5% Higher

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s stock price traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.79. 216,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 163,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $388.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 438,715 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,715,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

