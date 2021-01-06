Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading 14.5% Higher

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s stock price traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.79. 216,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 163,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $388.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 438,715 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,715,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.
