JustLiquidity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $296,134.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $31.02 or 0.00090147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $296,134.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,385 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

