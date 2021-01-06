JustBet One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,036.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $167,715.49 and approximately $21,036.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00117151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00244555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00504943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00247415 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016867 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

