JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,586 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 97.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.