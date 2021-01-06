JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 232,924 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 35.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,107.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.72. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBBP. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

