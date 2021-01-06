JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 875” Price Target for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 759.96 ($9.93) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 825.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 648.76.

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders purchased a total of 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.