JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 60.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $77.64.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

