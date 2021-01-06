JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 249.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.31.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

