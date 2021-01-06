JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 9,532 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

