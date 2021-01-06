JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 13,208 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 38,847.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $714.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

