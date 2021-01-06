JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of JPM opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

