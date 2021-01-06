JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 31.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Shares of AI opened at $122.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in C3.ai by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

