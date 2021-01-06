JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 131.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pixelworks by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 258,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.05. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pixelworks Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

