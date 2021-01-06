JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $54,000 Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.00 million, a PE ratio of -57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

UTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

