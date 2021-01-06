JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth $910,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOIL opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

