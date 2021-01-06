JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €67.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.91 ($39.89).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €36.57 ($43.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.10. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

