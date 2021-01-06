JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €224.00 Price Target

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €224.00 ($263.53) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €210.92 ($248.14).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €196.58 ($231.27) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €181.58. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

