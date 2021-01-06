John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.