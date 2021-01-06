John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

