John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Trading Up 1.1%

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.33 and last traded at $78.33. Approximately 3,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

