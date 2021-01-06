John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Trading 1.1% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.33 and last traded at $78.33. Approximately 3,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $184,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

