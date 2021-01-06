John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.05

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.38. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 88,111 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

