JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JKS. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS opened at $64.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.11. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $1,343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $1,491,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $9,499,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.