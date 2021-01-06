Jeffrey Grogin Sells 13,521 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $845,468.13.
Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $540,769.50.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $472,873.50.
Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.