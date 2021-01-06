Jeffrey Grogin Sells 13,521 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $845,468.13.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $540,769.50.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $472,873.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

