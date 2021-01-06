Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.29

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 6329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

