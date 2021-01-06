Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 502,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 313,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after buying an additional 81,488 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

