Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $26.75 on Monday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 over the last quarter.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

