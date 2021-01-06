Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Acacia Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:ACPGF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACPGF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BAREMSIS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

