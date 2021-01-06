Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

