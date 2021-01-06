Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.19. 1,832,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,200,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

