Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.39

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 26203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

