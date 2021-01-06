Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 price objective on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Shares of J opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

