J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $167.00 at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $155.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.88.

JBHT stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

