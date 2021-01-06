J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report released on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

