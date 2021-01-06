IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISEE. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $591.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 128.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

