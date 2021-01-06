Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE:IVN traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,402. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,072.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

