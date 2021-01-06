ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.60

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 70434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

