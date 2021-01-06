Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Receives $5.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,870,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,239,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,319,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,551,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.