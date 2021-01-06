Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISUZY opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

