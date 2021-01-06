Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.07. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $104,247.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $578,259 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

